Top 10 Happy Country Songs
Country music sometimes has a reputation for being all about heartache and cheatin', but the genre also has a lot to say about the good things in life!
Whether you're looking for a song (or songs) to go along with your good mood or trying to find some tunes that will put you in a good mood, start with our Top 10 happy country songs:
- 10
"All I Wanna Do"Sugarland
Smile-Inducing Lyrics: "Give me a kiss, from that Elvis lip / You don't want to miss this / All I want to do-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo / Ooo-oo-oo-oo-oo is love you."
The superstar duo's fans love-uv-uv-uv-uv-uv this happy song, taking the "Do-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo" chant to a whole new level during live shows. Sharing that kind of vibe with a huge crowd of fellow Sugarland fans = instant happiness!
- 9
"Good Time"Alan Jackson
Smile-Inducing Lyrics: "I cashed my check, cleaned my truck / Put on my hat, forgot about work / Sun goin' down, head across town / Pick up my baby, and turn it around / Good time."
Jackson knows just what a hard-working man needs at the end of a tough week: a little boot-scootin', beer on ice and his true love by his side. In this case, "G with an O / O with a D / T with an I / And an M and an E" spells "happy."
- 8
"Chicken Fried"Zac Brown Band
Smile-Inducing Lyrics: "Well, I've seen the sunrise / See the love in my woman's eyes / Feel the touch of a precious child / And know a mother's love."
When ZBB sing about the love, harmony and happiness of family, the lead man definitely knows what he's talking about. As the 11th child in a family of 12 siblings, Brown is also building his own large family: He and his wife have four girls and a boy!
- 7
"Blue Clear Sky"George Strait
Smile-Inducing Lyrics: "Here she comes, a walkin', talkin' true love / Sayin' 'I've been looking for you, love' / Surprise, your new love has arrived / Out of the blue clear sky."
There are few things in life that can bring happiness to a person more than love, especially if someone has been looking for it a long time. This toe-tapper expresses the sheer joy of finding true love at last.
- 6
"Everything Is Beautiful"Ray Stevens
Smile-Inducing Lyrics: "Everything is beautiful in its own way / On a starry summer night, on a snow-covered winter's day / Under God's Heaven, the world's gonna find a way."
Stevens' signature song reached the top of the charts in 1970, but its message is just as relevant today. It speaks of the universal happiness that can be found when people accept each other regardless of race, color or other differences.
- 5
"I Like It, I Love It"Tim McGraw
Smile-Inducing Lyrics: "I like it, I love it, I want some more of it / I try so hard, I can't rise above it / Don't know what it is 'bout that little gal's lovin' / But I like it, I love it, I want some more of it."
This popular anthem starts at the county fair and ends with McGraw cuddling close to his honey on a sofa, lost in the happiness of new love. He knows that if he has to sacrifice a game or two to spend time with his lady, so be it!
- 4
"American Saturday Night"Brad Paisley
Smile-Inducing Lyrics: "It's a French kiss, Italian ice, Spanish moss in the moonlight / Just another American, I'm just another American / And it's just another American Saturday night."
Paisley takes us on a trippy ride around the world without leaving home. After all, is there anything more happily American than dancing to a great party song on a Saturday night?
- 3
"Happiest Girl in the Whole USA"Donna Fargo
Smile-Inducing Lyrics: "Shine on me, sunshine, walk with me, world / It's a skippidy-doo-da day / I'm the happiest girl in the whole USA."
This signature song for Fargo was a huge hit on both country and pop radio. The song was so popular that both Tammy Wynette and Tanya Tucker recorded it for their own albums later on.
- 2
"Dixieland Delight"Alabama
Smile-Inducing Lyrics: "Rollin' down a backwoods Tennessee byway / One arm on the wheel / Holdin' my lover with the other / A sweet, soft, Southern thrill."
Perhaps one of the best portrayals of the happiness of rural living, this 1983 hit remains one of Alabama's most-loved songs. In fact, it is played at all University of Alabama home football games!
- 1
"It's a Great Day to Be Alive"Travis Tritt
Smile-Inducing Lyrics: "It's a great day to be alive / I know the sun's still shinin' when I close my eyes / There's some hard times in the neighborhood, but why can't every day be just this good?"
Whether it's making homemade soup or letting a three-day beard go another day, Tritt celebrates the joys of living mellow and just being yourself with this song. Sure, he knows things are tough sometimes, but for now, it's all good.