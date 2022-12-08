Hardy Thought He Was Being ‘Pranked’ When Ozzy Osbourne Sent Him Wedding Well-Wishes

Hardy's recent wedding to his longtime partner Caleigh Ryan garnered congratulations from plenty of country artists, but there was one particular star whose wedding well-wishes took the singer and his new bride completely by surprise.

Over the weekend, heavy metal titan and Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne posted a video message to Hardy and his new wife, featuring himself in full metal wardrobe and set against a soundtrack of the Black Sabbath classic, "War Pigs." In the video, Osbourne names the bride and groom by name and offers his congratulations on their marriage.

"I heard the wedding was a hell of a party. Have a wonderful life together," Osbourne says, before offering a message for Hardy's musical career, too. "Michael, those guitars are getting louder in your songs -- so GET F--KING LOUD!"

A selection of Hardy's friends and fellow country artists commented surprised reactions when the singer shared Osbourne's message on his social media, and Hardy admits he was pretty shocked and starstruck, too.

"I mean, it was pretty f--king awesome -- I'm not gonna lie," he told Taste of Country and other outlets during a recent press event, adding that he had "no idea" that Osbourne's video was coming.

"It was a complete shock," he adds. "I felt like I was being pranked, or like it was CGI -- you know how on Instagram these days, you can put anybody's face on your face? I didn't think it was real. But it's pretty cool."

Hardy goes on to say that the message came about because he has a good friend who works for professional wrestling entertainment company World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Osbourne has a long working relationship with WWE — "War Pigs" was the theme song for NXT TakeOver: WarGames in 2020, and in 2021, Osbourne was a celebrity inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"And so they were doing a content day with Ozzy and my buddy just slipped in an extra script at the end, and they put a video together," Hardy details. "...Unfortunately, I don't personally know Ozzy, but hopefully one day I'll get to hang out with him."