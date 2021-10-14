‘Hawkeye’ Will Now Premiere With Two Episodes on November 24

Change of plans: When Hawkeye makes its premiere on Disney+ on November 24, subscribers will get to watch not one but two episodes of the new series. The holiday themed Marvel show — starring Jeremy Renner as the Avengers’ resident archer and Hailee Steinfeld as a new Hawkeye, Kate Bishop — will then premiere a new episode each subsequent Wednesday.

Inspired by writer Matt Fraction’s acclaimed run of Hawkeye comics, the series was created by Jonathan Igla and directed by Rhys Thomas and Bert & Bertie. In addition to the two Hawkeyes the series is expected to also introduce the Marvel hero known as Echo, who will be played by Alaqua Cox. The MCU’s new Black Widow, Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, is also expected to make an appearance.

In announcing the news, Marvel also debuted a new trailer for the series, which features almost entirely different footage from the first trailer we got a few weeks ago. Take a look:

Here is the show’s official synopsis:

Marvel Studios’ “Hawkeye” is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy. The series also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez.

Hawkeye premieres its first two episodes of November 24. The show will run for six episodes on Disney+, which means the finale should debut on December 22, just in time for Christmas. How fitting.

