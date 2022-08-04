Heads Up, Hunters! Antelope Hunt Event Applications Open

Summer is winding down, and August is underway. For many Wyoming residents, that means it's time to start gearing up for their favorite time of year: Hunting Season. Wyoming's famous for one critter in particular - the Cowboy State's legion of pronghorn antelope.

Fun fact - the state of Wyoming has the most antelope in all of North America. With our antelope numbers so high, most hunters walk away with a successful hunt during antelope season. Plenty of folks come from out of state to partake in an antelope hunt with guidance from a hunting organization, which leads me to an important announcement from WY Game and Fish.

On Tuesday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced that organizations can now apply for Antelope Hunt Event licenses. Here's what you need to know:

Only 160 licenses are available. Antelope Event Licenses are available to the organization for three years. Applications are only open from August 1 through August 31. The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission meeting will consider applications in November.

How to Apply for an Antelope Hunt Event License

You'll need the following information to submit your organization to the Antelope Hunt Event License:

Hunt areas and license types.

The number of licenses requested.

Organization history and background.

Organization mission.

A financial plan that explains how it plans to benefit the community, conservation, and Wyoming wildlife with funds earned from the antelope hunt.

A completed application - you can find it by clicking here.

What About Individual Hunting Licenses?

Antelope license applications for this year closed on June 16. However, the remaining licenses went on sale on July 13 and will continue being issued on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

For more information on antelope hunting licenses and licenses for other game, click here.