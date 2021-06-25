Heavy Downpours, 40 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming can expect a wet Friday.

The agency posted this statement:

Solid rain and thunderstorm chances remain on track for today across much of the region, especially southeast Wyoming through the mid-morning hours into the late afternoon hours. Brief heavy downpours in some areas will be possible along with lightning, and wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph. Heavy rainfall risk will end through the evening hours. For all updated weather forecasts, visit us on Facebook and Twitter at NWSCheyenne or on the Web at www.weather.gov/cys.