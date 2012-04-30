Help Y95 Country Pay Tribute to Moms!

Mother’s Day is quickly approaching as this year it falls on Sunday, May 13th. Mother’s play such an important part in our families and communities, that we at Y95 Country want to help honor them this Mother’s Day with our tribute to moms. Whether it be your own mother, a neighbor, a co-worker or a friend, we are asking you to tell us what makes this woman a phenomenal mom so that we can help honor them for Mother’s Day.

Simply use the form in the link provided below to nominate a mom, and in 100 or less tell us all about a mother you want to pay tribute to this year. If you can provide us with a photo as well, it would be greatly appreciated. Submissions must be received by Friday, May 4th at midnight when we will pick the finalists and read them on the Laramie Live morning show. We will then ask our readers and listeners to vote for their favorite submission on Y95Country.com through 8AM on the morning of Wednesday, May 9th at which time the winning submission will be announced.

Thanks to the support of local businesses, the winning submission will receive the following to help make mother’s day even more special for the chosen mother.