It's no secret that country superstar Willie Nelson is a fan of marijuana — just check out his duets with Snoop Dogg.

While hemp is technically not the same as marijuana, the two are similar. Unsurprisingly, Nelson has endorsed Colorado's newly-approved State Hemp Plan, which will offer greater flexibility to Colorado's hemp producers without violating federal laws.

"Colorado should be proud of leading the charge for the hemp industry. There are many ways that this crop can benefit both small, family farmers and Americans in their everyday lives," said the singer. "From textiles and feed to fuel and plastics, hemp is the answer. I applaud Governor Polis for prioritizing hemp and I look forward to seeing the results."

Gov. Polis, Commissioner Kate Greenberg, and officials from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved the plan on Tuesday (Aug. 10). According to a press release, the legislation is a response to the USDA's Interim Final Rule (IFR), which the department issued in 2019.

The plan is also expanding upon Colorado's already thriving hemp industry. The Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA) launched the state's hemp pilot program in 2014. Since its inception, the program has ramped up hemp production, fostered a certified seed program, and branched out supply chains.

"Colorado is the undisputed leader in the cannabis industry, and our hemp plan is a model for the country," said Gov. Polis in the release. "Hemp is a versatile crop, an economic engine that supports jobs and our agriculture industry. We look forward to seeing how hemp can be further developed for fuel, food, and other uses while being a source of revenue for family farms."

Along with the new plan, the CDA is launching a Hemp Center of Excellence, which will provide Colorado's hemp industry with research, outreach, and educational efforts.