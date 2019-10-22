High Wind Warning For Parts Of SE Wyoming Into Wednesday Morning

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for parts of southeast Wyoming from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

''High Wind Warning has been issued 6 AM Tuesday – 6AM Wednesday for areas along I-80 near Arlington and Elk Mountain, as well as the I-25 corridor including Bordeaux. A blow over risk exists in the areas included in the picture graphic. Gusts higher than 60 MPH are possible."