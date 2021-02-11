How Cold Will It Get and How Much Snow Can Cheyenne Expect

It must be February in Wyoming, we are looking down the barrel of a cold snap and a bunch of snow. Oh, and don't forget the wind. Icy and snow-packed roads, including the I-80 corridor, will, of course, be a part of this weekend's fun.

Much of eastern Wyoming, including the city of Cheyenne, is under a Wind Chill Advisory (as of Thursday evening). Temperature Thursday night will drop to just below zero for Cheyenne, and it will only warm up to about 10 on Friday. The wind is expected to pick up as well creating wind chills as low as -20.

The latest forecast from the National Weather Service says that southeastern Wyoming can look forward to four to six inches of snow to fall between Friday and Sunday.

Snow is expected to fall in earnest on the Cheyenne area late Thursday, and continue off and on through Sunday.

The high-temperature Friday will be around 10 above zero in Cheyenne Friday then drop to about seven below Friday night. Single-digit highs are expected Saturday, and Cheyenne will struggle to get above zero on Sunday.

It will be dangerously cold, especially to animals. The cold could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

MORE: Frostbite: What Is It and What To Do

"Due to the snow and wind chill combination, and the longevity of the event, this could lead to very dangerous conditions for anyone exposed to the outdoors! Snow will be generally light, though heavier showers are possible both Friday and Saturday night with two separate cold front passages. Widespread 2 to 4 inches of snow accumulation by Sunday is expected, with accumulations up to 2 feet in the Snowys and Sierra Madres!" -National Weather Service Cheyenne.

So, bundle up, get the bread and milk, and plan on staying inside as much as possible this weekend.

Wind Chill Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 337 PM MST Thu Feb 11 2021 ...Snowfall...heavy at times...as well as Cold Wind Chill Temperatures Continue, Especially During the Overnight Hours... WYZ106-107-130300- /O.EXB.KCYS.WW.Y.0009.210212T0000Z-210214T0000Z/ /O.CON.KCYS.WC.Y.0002.210212T0300Z-210215T1800Z/ Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County- East Platte County- Including the cities of Bordeaux, Wheatland, and Guernsey 337 PM MST Thu Feb 11 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Platte County, including Wheatland, Bordeaux, and Guernsey. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. These temperatures also pose a threat to livestock and outdoor animals due to the combination of snow and cold, and due to the longevity of the cold event. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow amounts could make travel difficult, due to slick roads and snow-compaction, especially on Friday afternoon and evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.