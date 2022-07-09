Luke Combs and wife Nicole welcomed their first child, a boy named Tex Lawrence, on June 19. Now, a few weeks after welcoming their new addition, Nicole is sharing details about Tex, as well as insights into parenting.

Nicole answered multiple questions about Tex and her motherhood journey so far through a Q&A on her Instagram stories on July 6. When one fan asked what inspired their son's unique name, Nicole shared that the name has family ties.

"Tex — Luke's great uncle's name. Lawrence — my dad's name," she shares.

Nicole teased that their baby's name might be influenced by family about a month before she gave birth. In an Instagram Q&A from May, Nicole said they would "most likely" give their son a family name.

Nicole shared many other details throughout the Q&A session, including if she's nursing or pumping ("nursing on demand," she answered), what her favorite baby products are (Owlet and Snoo) and how much Tex weighed when he was born (7 lb., 6 oz.) She also revealed that Tex was "so close" to becoming a due date baby, but he was born one day early. She also shared the hardest part about becoming a mother so far.

"It's crazy how sudden everything changes haha," she writes. "No matter how much I thought I prepared for everything, I still feel underprepared. The no sleep has been the hardest part for me, but every mom & baby are different!"

Nicole also revealed how she's doing mentally after having Tex, shining a light on the fact that many women struggle with postpartum depression and anxiety.

"Thankfully, I've been doing very well postpartum," she writes. "I was VERY anxious the first night we brought him home but haven't felt like that since. Nobody can really prepare you for the feeling of bringing a small human home that your [sic] entirely responsible for."

Lastly, Nicole commented on whether she thinks Tex looks more like her or his dad. While she admits he most likely gets his full head of hair from both of them, her opinion on who he looks like more seems to change from day to day.

"I feel like he looks different every day!" she writes. "Today he kinda looks more like Luke if I had to pick lol."

Combs has been busy not only with the arrival of his new son, but also with the release of his new album, Growin' Up, which came out on June 24. The record posted the largest opening week numbers of any new country record in 2022.