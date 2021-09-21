Hunters Could Win Prizes for CWD Samples

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is once again asking for hunters to provide lymph node samples from their harvested deer and elk this fall to test for CWD.

In return, hunters may be eligible to win thousands of dollars in hunting gear.

Hunters are eligible to win prizes from two tiers when they submit a usable lymph node sample. When hunters submit samples from an adult male mule or white-tailed deer or any adult elk at least 2-years old from targeted CWD monitoring hunt areas, they have a chance to win Tier I prizes. Those sampled outside the target areas are eligible for Tier II prizes.

The hunt areas are as follows:

Deer: 1-6, 19, 24, 25, 27-33, 41, 46, 47, 50-53, 61, 66, 74-77, 96, 97, 124, 130, 131, 134, 135, 138-146, 150-156, 163, 165, 169.

Elk: 13, 15, 21, 41, 45, 67-71, 75, 77-85, 88-91, 97, 98, 102-105, 108, 127, 130

Tier I prizes include:

Special Edition Nosler Model 48 in .28 Nosler, donated by RMEF, with a Leupold VX-5HD 3-15x44 rifle scope, donated by Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation

Weatherby Vangard High Country in 6.5 Creedmoor, with a Maven RS.1 2.5-15x44 FFP rifle scope, donated by the Wyoming Wild Sheep Foundation, Weatherby and Maven

Maven S.1S 25-50x80 spotting scope, donated by Wyoming Wild Sheep Foundation and Maven

First Lite Catalyst softshell jacket, Obsidian merino wool pants, and Kiln 250 Aerowool hoodie, donated by First Lite​

Tier II prizes include:

​Weatherby Vanguard Weatherguard rifle in .270 Winchester, donated by Wyoming Wild Sheep Foundation & Weatherby

Maven B.1 (8x42 or 10x42) binoculars, donated by Wyoming Wild Sheep Foundation and Maven

KUIU Valo Camo, Pro 3600 Full Kit Backpack, donated by Muley Fanatics

Winners will be drawn randomly by early March 2022. Winning entries in Tier I will be excluded from entry into drawing for Tier II prizes.