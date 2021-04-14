I-80 in Wyoming Reopens After Hours-Long Closure

Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie is back open after an hours-long closure due to winter conditions.

Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories remain in effect for much of the area through Friday morning.

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, snow will continue to impact the region in multiple waves during this period, with the worst conditions generally occurring during the nighttime and early morning hours.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure information.