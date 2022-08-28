Pick the Hit: Which New Ingrid Andress Song Do You Like Best?

Erika Goldring, Getty Images

Ingrid Andress drops her highly-anticipated Good Person album on Friday (Aug. 26). The 12 songs describe her journey through love and heartbreak with the kind of vivid color that only she can bring to country music.

Fans quickly took a liking to the album's title track, and then "Seeing Someone Else," upon their release to digital streaming platforms this summer. Both have racked up millions of streams to date, with songs like "Pain" and the "Blue" keeping pace. The latter is a particularly unique vocal ballad that finds Andress blending genres in a way few are capable of.

Now, Andress wants your opinion on two new songs, "Feel Like This" and "Yearbook." It's simple: Listen to each of the tracks below, then give them a rating based on what you hear, on a "hate it" to "love it" scale.

After voting, please share with your best country-loving friend so the "Wishful Drinking" singer can get a clear opinion from as many fans as possible!

