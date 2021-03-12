iPhone and Mac Repair Shop Pearmac is Moving to Downtown Cheyenne

For any and all tech connoisseurs and fans of Apple products, a new local business is heading to downtown Cheyenne for a new convenient location. Pearmac, Cheyenne's iPhone, iPad, and Mac repair store, is moving from its current location to a new centralized spot in the heart of downtown.

Pearmac will head to the new location at 110 E. Lincolnway, Unit B, which is right next door to Jimmy John's. The move will take place on March 22nd. The company took made the announcement earlier this month on their Facebook page:

What's up Cheyenne?! PearMac (Your local iPhone and Mac repair shop) is super excited to finally announce that we are moving to a new location - downtown! We will be moving to our new location (110 E Lincolnway Unit B - next to Jimmy Johns) on March 22! Until then, we will still be fully operational at our current location on Logan Ave. The move will not affect any repairs or sales in the meantime, so if you need anything worked on, don't hesitate to stop by our current location! Follow our pages for more updates, we have some more exciting news coming soon!

Their current location is at 1424 Logan Ave in Cheyenne until March 22nd of course.

The company prides themselves on their convenience, customer service, and transparency. Anyone who has ever had a phone or computer issue knows the frustration and hassle of having to get them repaired. Pearmac looks to ensure customer satisfaction by constantly improving their process with every aspect of their repair.

It's great to know a local company with those services will me that much more accessible with their new location in downtown Cheyenne.

For more on Pearmac, check out their website at ThePearmac.com