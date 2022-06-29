I know we're a couple of days from July, but kicking off the month of July, you'll be able to experience a little bit of Christmas in July as tickets will go on sale for the upcoming performance of The Nutcracker at the Cheyenne Civic Center Saturday, December 3rd. So, if you're wanting to check out this performance, make sure you grab your tickets and stay on Santa's ongoing nice list, otherwise, you'll have to stay at home with a lump of coal. Or, something like that.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, July 1st and you'll be able to buy tickets here at Cheyenne Present's webpage.

How many showings of the Nutcracker will there be at the Cheyenne Civic Center?

There will be just two showings on December 3rd, a 2 PM showing and a 7 PM showing. Unless we all go bananas and sell this thing out by the second week of July and they decide to add additional shows. Total speculation, though.

This should be a really fun show to take the whole family to. I mean, who doesn't want to experience The Nutcracker? It's going to be so much fun. Also, the people that already have their Christmas countdowns on social media, we see you. Make sure you're up and ready to go Friday, so you can get your hands on tickets. You can even play The Nutcracker Suite as you dance your way to your computer to order the tickets. I'm sure that'll impress your kids or grandkids.

