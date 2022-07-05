No Fourth of July party is complete without a summertime country banger, and Jake Owen supplied not one but two when he took the stage for PBS' A Capitol Fourth special on Monday night (July 4).

Wearing a festive and sparkly silver blazer, Owen dug out a pair of fan-favorites from his discography: "Down to the Honkytonk," a 2019 hit from his Greetings From ... Jake album, and "American Country Love Song," which was a No. 1 hit in 2016.

Both tracks lent themselves well to the Fourth of July festivities, and "American Country Love Song" was especially apropos, with lyrics like "In the back of an old Ford truck / In the bar just lookin' for luck / In a pair of oh my blue eyes / Let them fireworks start."

Owen gave his performance live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, as a crowd of festively-dressed concertgoers danced and sang along in the background. The 2022 A Capitol Fourth marked the 42nd year of the special, which aired on PBS.

Owen was part of an all-genre cast of performers for the nation's birthday party. Other artist on the bill included Gloria Gaynor, Darren Criss and Andy Grammer. Mickey Guyton not only performed on the A Capitol Fourth stage, but she also hosted the show.

Owen's A Capitol Fourth stop came in the midst of his current Up There Down Here Tour, which runs through Oct. 1 (buy tickets to Jake Owen's tour here).

Earlier this year, he released a new song called "Fishin' on a River"; that track is the latest of a string of new songs the singer has been putting out ahead an upcoming album.