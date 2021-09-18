Jameson Rodgers’ Wedding Gift From Hardy Wasn’t Fancy, But It Was Perfect

Several of singer Jameson Rodgers' best friends are also his favorite collaborators. That group includes Luke Combs, with whom he has a Top 10 single "Cold Beer Calling My Name," and his two boat buddies.

Hunter Phelps (Rodgers' co-writer on the track) and Hardy are two more friends he can count on. All were excited for him as he married longtime girlfriend Sarah Turner earlier in September in Spring Hill, Tenn. The "Rednecker" singer and Phelps went out of their way to personalize a gift, which was special, if a little unconventional.

The two men bought Rodgers a boat, but it wasn't fancy. When the couple joined each one (and their significant others) for dinner at a waterfront restaurant recently he says he could tell something was amiss, "because they're bad liars."

“We get there and you could tell they were so nervous and ready to get it off their chest," he tells Taste of Country Nights. "As soon as we pull up in the parking lot they’re like, ‘Man look at that boat.’”

In the back of the lot was a used Jon boat with "Sarah Jean" painted on the exterior. Phelps, Rodgers recalls, briefly tried to play like it was an amazing coincidence, but he soon handed his friend the keys.

“We barely got out of the car," he says, laughing. "They were so nervous. As soon as we got out of the car they were like, ‘Man, look at that boat over there!’”

Phelps has four songwriting credits, and Hardy has one on Rodgers' new Bet You're From a Small Town album (Sept. 17). The 15-song set includes fan-favorite "Good Dogs," "Cold Beer Calling Your Name" with Combs and his No. 1 hit, "Some Girls."