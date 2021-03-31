Jar Jar Binks Actor Confirms He Won’t Appear In ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Jar Jar Binks will not be a part of the upcoming Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi. After it was announced that Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen would be reprising their respective roles of Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker, fans naturally speculated that Jar Jar would be back as well. Ahmed Best, the actor behind the bumbling Gungan himself, took to Twitter to let fans know that he won’t appear in the new show.

Best retweeted a picture of the Obi-Wan Kenobi cast on Twitter out of support for his Star Wars co-stars he worked with during the prequel trilogy. After a fan suggested that Best was concealing his own involvement in the series, he shared a Twitter post clearing up the rumor.

“Thanks for the love, but I will not be in this series. As much as I would have loved to be a part of it,” wrote Best. “But I'm ecstatic to see folks who I love dearly back together doing great things.”

Jar Jar Binks has remained one of the most divisive characters in the Star Wars franchise, so perhaps it’s best if he’s left out of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Back in 2018, Best admitted that the backlash to his performance was so intense that he considered taking his own life. While Jar Jar Binks remains hated by many, fans have fortunately embraced Best as a person. Best is now a fan-favorite Star Wars actor, hosting the new Jedi Temple Challenge series as a much more popular character, Master Kelleran Beq.

Production for Obi-Wan Kenobi will begin in April, which means we can hopefully expect to see the series arrive on Disney+ in late 2021 or early 2022.

