Jason Aldean will be back in Las Vegas, Nev., for three December 2021 shows. The country star announced on Monday (June 21) a trio of concerts at Park Theater at Park MGM.

Aldean's Las Vegas performances are set for Dec. 9-11, each at 9PM. Dubbed Back in the Saddle: Las Vegas 2021, they're an extension of Aldean's 2021 tour, the Back in the Saddle Tour.

Tickets for Aldean's Vegas concerts will go on sale on Friday (June 25) at 10AM PT, but Aldean's Aldean Army fan club and Citi cardholders will have pre-sale access beginning on Tuesday (June 22). Tickets will cost $69 and up, plus service charges, and will be available through Ticketmaster.

Aldean will begin his 2021 Back in the Saddle Tour on Aug. 5 in Virginia Beach, Va. Hardy and Lainey Wilson will support him during the tour, which is currently scheduled to run through Oct. 30 in Tampa, Fla.

Aldean's 2021 tour will be his first since the COVID-19 pandemic begin in March of 2021. He's been spending the downtime at home with his family: wife Brittany, their son Navy and daughter Memphis, and his two daughters Keeley and Kendyl.

Aldean is one of several country artists who will head to Las Vegas in late 2021 and early 2022: Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan both have residences planned at the new Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, while Keith Urban will resume his residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

