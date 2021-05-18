George Strait — the King of Country himself — turned 69 on Tuesday (May 18), and fans of all ages are celebrating along with him, including Jason Aldean and his 3-year-old son, Memphis.

Aldean posted a birthday message for Strait on his social media, featuring an extra-special message from his young son. "What's up Mr. George — just wanted to say happy birthday, man," the country singer says, gesturing to his son for his line. "You're one of my favorites. Tell 'em, Memphis. Say, 'You're the king, man!'

"You're the king, man!" Memphis repeats with an adorable grin on his face.

"That's right," Aldean concludes to end the clip.

Aldean and his wife, Brittany, often use social media to take fans behind the scenes into their home and family life, where they'll see Memphis and his younger sister, 2-year-old Navy Rome. Most recently, the couple posted some breathtaking shots of a family vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands, one of the most exclusive and beautiful beach destinations in the world.

They also took fans along for the ride as they built their dream home, with Brittany sharing frequent updates in her Instagram Story as construction was underway on their massive, tropical-themed mansion.

While Aldean enlisted Memphis to help him wish Strait a happy birthday, the singer also spares no expense when it comes to celebrating his children's special days. In February, the Aldean family enjoyed an evening of fun at an indoor trampoline and adventure park for Navy's second birthday, while Memphis had a winter wonderland-themed third birthday party (complete with a visit from Frozen characters Ana and Elsa) last December.

