Jewel's classic debut album Pieces of You turned 25 in 2020, and she celebrated the major milestone with two duets on Monday night's (April 5) American Idol episode. The singer-songwriter mentored and performed with two of this season's contestants, Hunter Metts and Mary Jo Young.

While practicing their version of "Who Will Save Your Soul," Jewel encouraged Metts to "take a risk" and "have a big vocal moment" — things the Idol judges have been encouraging him to do, as well.

"Jewel called me out, and so I've gotta lace up my boots," Metts said in reply.

Her encouragement worked, mostly. Luke Bryan praised Metts' "undeniable-sounding voice" and steadiness.

"You are a stylist. I can close my eyes, [and] I know it's you," added Lionel Richie, encouraging Metts "to feel confident enough to lean forward."

Judge Katy Perry, however, picked up on "a little fear" in Metts' eyes, noting that he seemed concerned about his competition. She encouraged him to be confident in himself as Jewel said from backstage, "I really thought he gave a lot more!"

To Young, Jewel offered tips for staying present while singing live onstage. It worked, too: The pair's duet of "Foolish Games" earned rave reviews from the judges

"You're putting together this star quality thing," Bryan told Young. "You were your own artist doing it in your own style, and it really, really worked.

Richie, in turn, told Young she "represented your generation, while Perry noticed that she's "streamlined and gotten so pro."

"You're legitimately becoming an artist before our very eyes," Perry added.

Monday night's American Idol episode was full of solo performances and duets with superstars from the show's Top 24 contestants. The TV singing competition airs Sunday and Monday nights at 8PM ET on ABC.

