Joe Nichols is celebrating the sweet, simple moments of life in his brand-new song, "Good Day for Living."

Out now, the feel-good track captures all that’s to love about living as soon as one hits pause, slows down, and appreciates the littlest things around them. The lyrics are simple and relatable — a good ol’ country song.

“Livin' it up, livin' it right / Livin' each day one day at a time / Ain't makin' no worry no bigger then it is when it isn't / Yeah, I'm thinkin' I wanna wake up and do it for the love / Glass half full, wanna fill the rest up / Gonna take a sweet sip of whatever life's fixin'/ It's a good day, good day for livin',” the hitmaker sings in the buoyant chorus with a lens of optimism and gratitude.

"Good Day for Living" is the latest preview from and title track of Nichols’ forthcoming 10th studio record.

Due out Feb. 11, the 13-track Good Day for Living album will include a duet with Blake Shelton (“I Got Friends That Do”), a rendition of Chris Janson’s "Hawaii on Me," as well as earlier-released songs “I Wanna Be Your Tonight,” “Screened In” and “Home Run.” The album will also serve as Nichols’ first LP with his new record label, Quartz Hill Records. His last LP was 2017’s Broken Bow Record-released Never Gets Old.

"Good Day for Living" is slated to impact country radio on Jan. 31.

