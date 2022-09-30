Join Wreaths Across America in Laramie Next Week

Join the Jacques Laramie Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the Laramie Woman’s Club of the GFWC as they welcome the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit to Laramie. The exhibit is rolling into town, and with it will be Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Ceremonies.

They are inviting all Vietnam Veterans to join the event to be recognized for their sacrifices and to help Honor, Remember and Teach all who join the event about the reasons why we celebrate our Veterans.

Public tours for the Mobile Education Exhibit are free and open to the public, with social distancing, sanitation, and COVID-19 safety procedures in place. Community members of all ages, veterans and interested groups, and individuals are invited to come, ask questions, share stories and experience this one-of-a-kind exhibit.

The Event

Day: Thursday, October 6

Thursday, October 6 Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Location: Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site (975 Snowy Range Road)

To learn more, click HERE.

About Wreaths Across America

"Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 2,500 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad." - Wreaths Across America

The Wreaths Across America program began in 1992 when Morrill Worcester, owner of Worcester Wreath Company, found the company had too many wreaths for the holiday season. He decided to honor the soldiers at Arlington with wreaths and sent them to be placed on their gravesites. The patriotic spirit of Wreaths Across America caught on, and the program now serves the graves of soldiers across the country. Wreaths Across America programs are administered by volunteers from organizations like Laramie's Daughter of the American Revolution chapter, the VFW, and the American Legion.