Jon Batiste’s ‘Cry’ Wins Best American Roots Performance at 2022 Grammys

Jon Batiste's "Cry" has won the award for Best American Roots Performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

His song "Cry" beat out Billy Strings' "Love and Regret," The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck's "I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free," Brandy Clark and Brandi Carlile's "Same Devil" and Allison Russell's "Nightflyer."

The award for Best American Roots Performance was one of many presented during the 2022 Grammy Premiere ceremony, which was streamed lived via the Grammy Awards website and on YouTube. Three out of the four country categories were also announced during the Premiere ceremony. Chris Stapleton won Best Country Solo Performance for "You Should Probably Leave," as well as Best Country Song for "Cold." Brothers Osborne were also awarded Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their personal and heartfelt track "Younger Me."

The 2022 Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, April 3, with comedian and late-night TV host Trevor Noah as host. The televised ceremony will begin at 8PM ET on CBS, will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. The show was pushed back from late January due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Boot will continue to share live coverage from the 2022 Grammy Awards as they happen.