Jordan Davis officially notched his fourth country radio single on Monday (Jan. 24), as "Buy Dirt" — a duet with Luke Bryan — cruises into the No. 1 spot on the charts.

“This is the most special song I have released,” Davis says, reflecting on the song's powerful message and resonance with fans.

“From writing it with my brother and two of my best friends, to having Luke want to be a part of it … it’s going to be hard to top," he continues. "To me this song is about faith, family, and friends. It’s a reminder to myself to always keep those top priority and in that order. It has been awesome to see so many people connect with that message."

To celebrate, Davis is headed out on the road for another leg of his Buy Dirt Tour, which he first launched in September of 2021. For the first string of dates, MacKenzie Porter and Australian duo Seaforth joined Davis as opening acts. This time around, Seaforth will once again serve as openers, and Tenille Arts will join the bill, too.

The second leg of the Buy Dirt Tour begins on April 8 with a stop in Orlando, and will continue through the spring, with a special date also planned for September at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. It'll be Davis' first time headlining the historic venue.

Jordan Davis' Buy Dirt 2022 Tour Dates:

Apr. 8 -- Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues Orlando^

Apr. 14 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eas tern

Apr. 15 -- Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach

Apr. 16 -- Richmond, Va. @ The National

Apr. 22 -- Dallas, Texas @ The Factory In Deep Ellum

Apr. 27 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre+

May 5 -- St. Louis, MO. @ The Factory

May 6 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

May 12 -- Columbus, Ohio @ KEMBA Live!

May 13 -- Baltimore, Md. @ Power Plant Live

May 14 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre

Sept. 27 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium*

*Support from Seaforth

^Support from Hailey Whitters

+Support TBA