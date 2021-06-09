Jurassic World fans considering buying a ticket to see F9: The Fast Saga in theaters take note: The latest Fast & Furious will play with a “special extended preview” of next summer’s Jurassic World: Dominion — but only in front of screenings in IMAX.

The preview, per the press release “includes a prologue to the film’s narrative and is set 65 million years ago, during the Cretaceous period, when dinosaurs roamed the entire Earth.” The sequence reveals “what Earth looked like long before humans existed and tell the origin story of how dinosaur DNA first came to be carried by a mythic mosquito,” and also includes seven new species of dinosaurs that have yet to appear in previous Jurassic Park and Jurassic World films. Supposedly, it also “reveals mind-blowing scenes and pulse-racing surprises.”

There’s also a new poster for the film, hyping the preview and its prologue set during the age of the dinosaurs:

Universal

The IMAX preview will be presented in the full 1:90:1 IMAX aspect ratio, showing off the format’s larger image. These sorts of IMAX-only previews have been staples of big blockbusters for years, with movies shot in IMAX like Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol and The Dark Knight Rises using them to show off the extra stuff you’ll see if you pony up for the added ticket price.

Jurassic World: Dominion, which brings together the stars of both the Jurassic World films (Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard) and the core heroes of the original Jurassic Park (Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum), is scheduled to open in theaters on June 10, 2022. F9: The Fast Saga opens in theaters on June 25.

