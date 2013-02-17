Justin Timberlake Does Things on Tumblr

We all do things. You do things; your friends do things; even celebrities do things. So why is this Tumblr so funny? Well, it takes photos of Justin just being Justin and adds captions that are just a little bit absurd. Behold, Justin Timberlake doing things!

"Justin Timberlake plays a lonely game of paddleball with the ocean"

http://justintimberlakedoingthings.tumblr.com/
"Justin Timberlake hides his tiny teeth from Jay-Z’s bigger and much more powerful teeth"

"Justin Timberlake thinks about poor people"

"Justin Timberlake remembers how scary clowns are"

"Justin Timberlake makes an unlikely friend"

"Justin Timberlake makes his golf clubs kiss"

