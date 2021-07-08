Kaliff Guevara of Cheyenne East Commits to UW Track & Field

Cheyenne East H.S.

Cheyenne East track athlete Kaliff Guevara will take his skills right over the Summit on 1-80 and join the University of Wyoming track program. Guevara is the defending 4A state champion in the triple jump with a winning leap of 48 feet 7 inches, which was over 4 feet better than the 2nd place finisher, Trenton Walker of Kelly Walsh. That jump also broke the East school record which stood since 1995. Also in the 2021 outdoor state championships, Guevara took 3rd in the long jump, going 21 feet, 7 and a half inches, and was on the Thunderbird 4x100 relay team that took 4th.

In the 2021 indoor state championships, Guevara placed first in the triple jump going 46-1.25, and 4th in the long jump at 21-3. He also won the state indoor title in the triple jump as a junior at 44-10.25.

Get our free mobile app

 

Cheyenne East H.S.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Filed Under: Cheyenne East Thunderbirds, Kaliff Guevara, Track and Field, University Of Wyoming
Categories: Articles, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top