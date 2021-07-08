Kaliff Guevara of Cheyenne East Commits to UW Track & Field

Cheyenne East track athlete Kaliff Guevara will take his skills right over the Summit on 1-80 and join the University of Wyoming track program. Guevara is the defending 4A state champion in the triple jump with a winning leap of 48 feet 7 inches, which was over 4 feet better than the 2nd place finisher, Trenton Walker of Kelly Walsh. That jump also broke the East school record which stood since 1995. Also in the 2021 outdoor state championships, Guevara took 3rd in the long jump, going 21 feet, 7 and a half inches, and was on the Thunderbird 4x100 relay team that took 4th.

In the 2021 indoor state championships, Guevara placed first in the triple jump going 46-1.25, and 4th in the long jump at 21-3. He also won the state indoor title in the triple jump as a junior at 44-10.25.

Cheyenne East H.S.