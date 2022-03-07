Kane Brown brought his new single "Leave You Alone" to the 2022 ACM Awards stage on Monday night (March 7). The sincere ballad found him center-stage, singing his heart out.

Released on Friday (March 4), "Leave You Alone" is a heartfelt love song dedicated to Kane's wife, Katelyn. The tune finds the country star giving his life to the one that he loves and committing for the long haul, no matter what difficulties may lie ahead.

Brown began his ACM performance behind the microphone, wearing an emerald green suit with dark trim. Midway through he sauntered away from the stand with mic in hand, and floated across the ACM logo as the well-dressed band brought a clean and clear arrangement to life. This song is new, and he's barely had the chance to perform it live, but viewers could hardly tell.

"Famous Friends," Brown's No. 1 collaboration with Chris Young, earned him three nominations at the 2022 ACM Awards. Their hit duet was up for Single of the Year, Video of the Year and Music Event of the Year.

The 2022 ACM Awards were held at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium and streamed live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. This year's event marked the first time that the ceremony was aired over a streaming platform instead of a major broadcast network. Dolly Parton hosted the show with the 2021 New Male and Female Artists of the Year, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett.

