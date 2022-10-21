20 Kane Brown Songs Every Fan Has Memorized

Kane Brown has come a long way since 2015, when he released his first single "Used to Love You Sober." Prior to that, he was posting covers of other country artist's songs and looking for his big break.

Truth be told, it would take a few more songs before he saw major success at country radio. However, like all good things, it was worth the wait.

Brown has since stacked up nine No. 1 hits, including one with his wife, Katelyn called "Thank God." Oh, did we mention he also got married and had two children since 2015? Life happens fast.

What makes Brown so special is how dynamic he is as an artist: Not only has he been an overachiever in country music, but he has worked with artists in the EDM and R&B fields, as well. He's not afraid to lean into music that he's interested in or experiment, if you will. In fact, his second studio album was titled Experiment!

For the sake of keeping it country, we'll focus on Brown's bread and butter genre. However, true fans of the Tennessee native haven't slept on his work with Marshmello on "One Thing Right," his collaboration with John Legend on "Last Time I Say Sorry", or even his own genre-exploring track, "Grand."

These are the 20 best songs Kane Brown has released that will have you tappin' your boots and singing along.