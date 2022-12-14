Kate Hudson Is Releasing an Album in 2023

On the heels of Kate Hudson's "You're So Vain" performance from How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days going viral on TikTok, she revealed to Jimmy Fallon that she's actually recording an album to release in 2023.

The conversation began when Fallon asked, "Did you sing on the soundtrack of Almost Famous or no? Because you can sing."

Hudson said no, but added, "I love to sing."

"I'm...yeah," Hudson said, cutting herself off before saying, "I just feel weird saying it!"

"It's a cliffhanger!" Fallon joked before Hudson announced, "I'm making a record."

"I've been making a record for, like, a year," she confirmed amid cheers from Fallon and the audience.

"Every time you're doing interviews people are like 'do you have any regrets,' you know, and I'm like well, I'm early 40s, not yet!" she explained. "But during COVID I was like, you know, what am I doing?"

She said she's been writing music since she was 19 and has never shared it.

"I just thought that would be one of my great regrets [to not share it]," she told Fallon. "I have no expectation, I just wanna put a record out."

"And so I'm doing it, and I'm really excited," she said with a smile.

She also confirmed that her album will release next year and Fallon invited her back to the show to perform a song when it comes out.

"What can't Kate do? She has such an amazing voice," one viewer commented on YouTube.

"A KATE HUDSON RECORD? ITS ABOUT TIME," another person said.

Watch the interview, below:

Hudson previously shared her singing on Instagram in 2020 with a cover of Kacey Musgraves' "Rainbow."

Plus, in January 2022, she performed a doo-wop version of Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" on The Tonight Show.

And recently on the Today show, Hudson reacted to her "You're So Vain" musical moment going viral with a beaming smile.

One video said "Olivia Rodrigo should've done this version," referring to her performance at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony.

The audio has sparked TikTok edits, dance videos, and more set to the iconic scene.