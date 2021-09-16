Nicole Kidman gets to see her husband, Keith Urban, perform all the time, but in a new video posted online, it's clear she still finds it riveting.

Urban was one of the many noteworthy country singers who joined together for the Loretta Lynn's Friends: Hometown Rising concert held on Monday (Sept. 13) at the Grand Ole Opry. The event was organized and led by country icon Loretta Lynn to raise money for those affected by floods in Waverly, Tenn., and the surrounding areas in August of 2021.

Performances from the night included Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Reba McEntire, Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks and more.

During Urban’s time on stage, Urban, “Throw It Back” singer Breland and Urban's wife, actress Nicole Kidman, signed his performance guitar. The autographed guitar would later be spontaneously auctioned off for $75,000. Per a press release, the proceeds went to the United Way of Humphreys County.

During the “Wild Hearts” singer’s performance, Breland joined Urban on stage for a duet on the unifying Bill Withers song “Lean on Me." They ended their performance singing together on one mic and embraced in a hug.

The following day, Urban continued to encourage fans to donate to the cause, posting a behind-the-scenes moment of the pair warming up for their duet the previous night.

"If you’d still like to donate, you can text TNFLOODRELIEF to 44321. We love you @lorettalynnofficial,” the singer captioned the video.

In the clip, Breland shows off his range with his melodic runs. Kidman is off to the left in the corner in the clip, and she's clearly enamored by her husband and Breland’s blend.

In the comments, fans gushed over the pair’s warmup. Many noted that it gave them goosebumps and was melodic magic.

Loretta Lynn was one of many personally affected by the floods. Not only was her ranch taken over by the roaring waters, but she also lost her ranch hand and family friend Wayne Spears in the flood. Spears was among 20 people killed by the catastrophic waters.

A full list of artists and the songs performed is below, as Nashville's Tennessean newspaper reports. All money donated will benefit the United Way of Humphreys County. To help, click donate online or text TNFLOODRELIEF to 44321.

Loretta Lynn's Friends: Hometown Rising Setlist:

Luke Combs: "Forever After All," "Beer Never Broke My Heart"

Little Big Town: "Wine, Beer, Whiskey," "Boondocks"

Reba McEntire: "I'm a Survivor," "Fancy"

Luke Bryan: "Most People Are Good," "Drink a Beer"

Chris Janson: "Good Vibes"

Brittney Spencer: "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)," "Compassion"

Breland: "Cross Country"

Keith Urban: "Blue Ain't Your Color," "Wasted Time," "Lean on Me" (with Breland)

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood: "After The Fire Is Gone," "Golden Ring," "Whiskey to Wine," "She's in Love With the Boy," "Friends in Low Places"

