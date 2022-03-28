Keith Urban is a frequent attendee at the Academy Awards, as his wife, actor Nicole Kidman, has been nominated five times over the course of her career. On Sunday night (March 27), Kidman walked into the Oscars a Best Actress nominee for her role in Being the Ricardos, and her adoring country star husband was right by her side on the red carpet.

Urban and Kidman are known for having fun on red carpets, and Sunday night's outing was no exception: The pair were beaming their love for each other as they posed for the cameras. In some pictures, they goofed off together or posed for more serious shots; Urban also stepped aside to let his wife take the spotlight for other photos.

Though they're both busy in their separate careers — and often in separate cities, or even continents, since their home base is in their native Australia — Urban and Kidman always make a point to be together for the big moments. In late February, Urban walked the red carpet with Kidman ahead of the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where Being the Ricardos had also earned her a nomination.

Kidman always returns her husband's support: She's a frequent presence at country music-focused awards shows like the CMA Awards and the ACM Awards, and in 2021, she joined Urban onstage at the Grand Ole Opry.

Urban made the trip to Los Angeles for the Oscars from Las Vegas, where he just wrapped up a weekend of shows on his Keith Urban: Live Las Vegas residency. The star was a last-minute fill-in for a slate of shows left empty after pop superstar Adele postponed her residency, saying that the show wasn't ready due to pandemic-related preparation setbacks. This summer, Urban will also embark on a lengthy headlining The Speed of Now Tour, with more than 50 shows scheduled.