Kelly Clarkson is pouring more than just coffee in her latest promo for her new talk show: As Dolly Parton would say, she's pouring herself a "cup of ambition." Clarkson shared a high-energy video performance of Parton's famous working-class anthem, "9 to 5."

In the iconic 1980 song, Parton sings the praises of the everyday working woman who manages to keep it all together. Clarkson honors these women throughout her video by wearing various uniforms from different types of professions: Throughout the video she is seen dressed as a waitress, police officer, construction worker and even a firefighter.

People reports that this clip isn't the only cover songs fans will see the host do; in fact, there will be a new one for each show. Press play above to watch the full playful video of Clarkson's "9 to 5" for yourself.

According to People, Clarkson is excited to take on a new chapter with her upcoming talk show. "I feel like this show is an extension of all the things I love about my career," she explains. "I actually enjoy doing interviews. I'm not normal, because none of my friends in the business like it, but I love talking. So, surprise!"

The Kelly Clarkson Show premieres Monday (Sept. 9) on NBC, in the time slot before The Ellen DeGeneres Show. More information about Clarkson can be found on her official website.