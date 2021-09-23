Kelly Clarkson’s New Christmas Album Features Chris Stapleton, Brett Eldredge

Kelly Clarkson and Chris Stapleton have paired up for a Christmas collaboration called "Glow." It's one of three duets on The Voice star's new When Christmas Comes Around album, set for release next month.

Clarkson shared the news on social media on Wednesday night (Sept. 22), revealing a full tracklist that also includes a pairing with Ariana Grande on "Santa Can't You Hear Me." As a bonus track, fans will get her 2020 duet with Brett Eldredge, "Under the Mistletoe." It reached the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, which is a mix of various metrics.

Look for When Christmas Comes Around on Oct. 15. This is Clarkson's second Christmas album, following Wrapped in Red in 2013. A full tracklist and audio of the album's first release "Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)" is below.

In addition to the originals, Clarkson will cover songs like “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” “Santa Baby” and “Jingle Bell Rock” on When Christmas Comes Around.

“Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)” is an uptempo, holiday breakup song delivered with a merry mischievousness, and one can’t help but draw parallels to her personal life. Christmas 2021 figures to be Clarkson's first since her divorce, assuming her split from Brandon Blackstock is finalized in the next few months.

Kelly Clarkson's When Christmas Comes Around Tracklist:

1. “Merry Christmas Baby”

2. “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”

3. “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)”

4. “Merry Christmas (To the One I Used to Know)”

5. “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

6. “Glow” Feat. Christmas Stapleton

7. “Santa Baby”

8. “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me” Feat. Ariana Grande

9. “Last Christmas”

10. “Jingle Bell Rock”

11. “Blessed”

12. “Christmas Come Early”

Bonus Tracks (Previously Released)

13. “Under the Mistletoe” Feat. Brett Eldredge

14. “All I Want for Christmas Is You”

15. “Christmas Eve”