Kenny Chesney Announces Nostalgic I Go Back Tour for 2023, Featuring Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney spent much of 2022 playing sold out stadiums on his massive Here and Now Tour. Next year, he'll be going a different direction: Backwards.
The "Summertime" hitmaker has announced a nostalgic tour, the I Go Back Tour, for 2023.
Instead of continuing down the lane of high-occupancy venues, Chesney it planning on taking a turn down memory lane and scaling things back. The trek will take him to venues he played while he was first building his career more than two decades ago.
"'I Go Back' is a song about holding all those things that shaped you very close and keeping them alive anyway you can," he writes. "In 2023, I decided rather than just go repeat what we did on this summer's stadium tour, I wanted to take this band and these songs to a lot of the cities we played on our way up, call it the I Go Back Tour and do just that."
Kelsea Ballerini will join him as direct support on the 19-date trek, which will begin on March 25 in State College, Penn. The two share a sentimental duet titled "Half of My Hometown," which is likely to be performed during the tour's run, keeping in line with the nostalgic theme.
Chesney's I Go Back Tour will conclude in Orange Beach, Ala. on May 27, 2023.
Kenny Chesney's 2023 I Go Back Tour Dates:
March 25 - State College, Penn. @ Bryce Jordan Center
March 30 - Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arena
April 1 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center
April 6 - Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
April 8 - Wilkes-Barre Township, Penn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
April 12 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
April 14 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place Amphitheater
April 25 - Lexington, Kent. @ Rupp Arena
April 27 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
April 29 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum
May 4 - Moline, Ill. @ Vibrant Arena at the Mark
May 6 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
May 9 - Grand Forks, N.D. @ The Alerus Center
May 11 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
May 13 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
May 18 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
May 20 - Evansville, Ind. @ For Center
May 25 - Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium
May 27 - Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf