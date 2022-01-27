Kenny Chesney's new single will be "Everyone She Knows." This will be the fifth single off his 2020 album Here and Now, and — as Chesney puts it — it's a song for "women who are their own compass."

"Excited to share that the next single from the #hereandnow album is "Everyone She Knows.” I know so many women who are their own compass ... and this song is for them," Chesney says.

"Wherever you are, however you are, just love the adventure and don’t worry what people think," he writes in the caption of a post on Instagram. The message is a great reminder for anyone who feels they have come up short according to social standards.

With a carefree melody, "Everyone She Knows" tells the story of a woman who feels like she doesn't quite fit in. While everyone is getting married and having babies, she's single and trying to manage everyone else's expectations.

"Everyone she knows is having babies / They got tired of fighting with the clock / And their mama’s always asking / If she’s ever gonna have one," Chesney sings in one verse.

Feeling stuck while everyone around you seems to be moving forward is a theme many people can relate to. However, as the song goes on, our protagonist finds that she's doing alright, and the grass isn't always greener on the other side of the street.

"She goes out on Saturday night / She comes home late, she don’t have to cry / She thinks ain’t got it all, but I got it alright / And for a minute she’s glad that she ain’t like / Everyone she knows," he croons in another verse.

Other singles Chesney has picked from Here and Now: "Tip of My Tongue," "Happy Does," "Knowing You" and the title track.

This is the first time Chesney has released five singles from one album since he put out Hemingway's Whiskey in 2010. That project produced "The Boys of Fall," "Somewhere With You," "Live a Little," "You and Tequila" and "Reality." Four out of those five singles became No. 1 hits.

Chesney will embark on the Here and Now Tour on April 23. The tour is named after his 19th studio album. Joining him will be Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce.