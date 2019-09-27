‘Kim And Khloe Take Wyoming’ Could Be A Show Soon

Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been on television now for 17 seasons and has had several spin-offs from it. The lastest spin-off that could be coming is 'Kim and Khloe Take Wyoming,' according to Cheat Sheet.

Kim just recently sat down with her best friend, Jonathan Cheban on his podcast Foodgod: OMFG, they talked about her moving to Wyoming and the possibility of a reality show based out of Wyoming. Kim had this to say about it, “I would do Kim and Khloé Take Wyoming.”

As of right now, there are eight spin-offs that have come because of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Jonathan doesn't think anything could be better than Kourtney and Kim Take Miami and New York. Kim seems to disagree as she states that the Cowboy State has a lot to offer.

Since Kanye West purchased their new Wyoming Ranch it seems that he has been spending as much time there as possible, even reaching out ad going to all the local elementary schools in the area. While Kanye has been doing that, Kim came across, quote "the cutest bar," and she can see her and her sister getting a job in Wyoming.

It looks like they are bringing Hollywood to Wyoming quicker than we thought.

​