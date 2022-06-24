Kip Moore is ushering in his next musical chapter with a rollicking new song, “Fire on Wheels.” The track is his first original release since “Good Life,” which dropped in 2021.

Sonically, “Fire on Wheels” features plenty of euphoric rock-style drumbeats and a chest-thumping, racing rhythm befitting a Kip Moore song. While the singer has always leaned on the rock-influenced side of country music, his latest offering embraces it wholly without restraint.

“I'm talkin' Alabama, New Orleans to Mississippi Chicago, where the girls are so Windy City pretty / Up to Maine, to the plains, to the Midwest fields / Out to California with some fire on wheels / 'Cause everybody knows when the sun goes down / There's some bad mamajamas gonna lay it down on your town,” Moore proclaims proudly in the chorus over a retro rock-esque melody.

With its exuberant, up-tempo sound, this rousing track, which Moore penned with the Cadillac Three’s Jaren Johnson, has huge potential to translate well at Moore’s often-raved-about energetic live shows. Buy Kip Moore tickets here.

Moore first joined TikTok and previewed his new tune earlier this week to excite his dedicated fan base.

“Shocker yes but….ya might wanna go follow kipmooremusic on tik tok. Yes I joined dammit,” he quipped in a tweet. “I tried to slip through the back door & never use it but it’s happening. No mid tempo loop clap beats tho I promise! Cheers #Bullnation.”

In just less than a week, the “Hey Pretty Girl” singer has amassed close to 9,000 followers and more than 18.5K views on the “Fire on Wheels” teaser clip.

“Fire on Wheels” is the first all-new song Moore has released in 2022. It was preceded by “Good Life” and a re-recorded version of his 2015 cut, “Crazy One More Time.” Moore’s most recent album was 2020’s Wild World, which received a deluxe treatment in 2021.