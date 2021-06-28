Rian Johnson has revealed that Knives Out 2 has officially begun filming in Greece. The upcoming film serves as the first of two sequels that will follow Southern detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) as he solves yet another baffling mystery in a gorgeous Mediterranean setting.

"Day one of filming on the next Benoit Blanc mystery," wrote Johnson in his post. "Thanks to all the lovely people here in Greece for letting us do all this murdering on their peaceful shores."

Check out Johnson's on-set photo below:

The joint Knives Out sequels are a part of a lucrative deal at Netflix that totals $450 million. Johnson, producer Ram Bergman and Craig are poised to walk away with up to $100 million each. Johnson will be given "immense creative control" over these movies, which he says will be approached much differently than the first. Knives Out 2 will not feature the Thrombey family in any way — it will start fresh with a new set of characters. The only thread between the first movie and the second will be Craig's Benoit Blanc and his distinct Southern drawl.

The cast for Knives Out 2 — which is what we're referring to the pic as until the official title is released — is stacked with A-list talent including Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., and Kate Hudson. Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline and Iron Fist star Jessica Henwick are also attached to the ensemble.

Knives Out 2 doesn't have a set release date yet, but we can most likely expect to see the mystery flick arrive in 2022.