The Texan country and grunge singer Koe Wetzel is gearing up for a live show at none other than the iconic concert venue, Red Rocks Amphitheater, in Morrison, CO. The performance is sure to be a party where everyone's invited!

Utah Concert Review said Wetzel's high-energy and genuine presence on stage is welcoming -- it feels "more like an intimate gathering than a large concert".

Koe Wetzel Connects With His Fans Through Captivating Songs

Clearly Wetzel knows how to hit heart strings. His song "High Road" has streamed 8 million a week and is moving quickly on country and contemporary charts.

We're Giving You a Chance to See Wetzel Live at Red Rocks for FREE

Before you go and buy tickets, enter to win a pair of them PLUS a hotel stay for Wetzel's stop at Red Rocks on October 13, 2024. You can be eligible to win by getting social with us below. Every item completed is a step closer to seeing Koe Wetzel!

