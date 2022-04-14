Lady A have announced the cities and dates for a very unique 2022 concert tour. The award-winning trio consisting of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood will hit the road beginning in August for their Request Line Tour, which will find the group playing in more intimate venues and invite direct fan participation in the shows.

The upcoming tour will launch with a two-night stand at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Aug. 13-14. The venues for the tour include some of the finest mid-sized halls and performing arts centers in the country, including the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, the Met Philadelphia, NYC's Beacon Theatre, the Anthem in Washington, D.C., and the Chicago Theatre. Not only do those venues allow for a more personal concert experience, but fans will also be able to call 615-882-1975 during the Request Line Tour and request for Lady A to add their favorite songs to the set list in their city, meaning no two shows will feature the same set list.

“We’ve been touring for over fifteen years and have played some of the biggest venues in the world, but there's something truly special about being close to your audience and having the flexibility to include the fans in how the show goes,” Haywood says in a press release announcing the tour. “During our Vegas residency our favorite moments allowed the three of us to talk with the fans and play what they wanted to hear. So we’re taking that spirit and making it a regular part of our shows this year.”

Dave Barnes will serve as Lady A's support act on the Request Line Tour. Tickets for the upcoming dates are slated to go on sale on Friday, April 22, at 10AM local time via the band's official website. A special Lady A fan club pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, April 19, at 10AM local time.

Lady A's 2022 Request Line Tour Dates:

Aug. 13 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Aug. 14 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Aug. 19 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Fox Theatre

Aug. 20 — Memphis, Tenn.

Aug. 25 — Charleston, S.C. @ The Charleston Gaillard Center

Aug. 26 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Aug. 27 — Greenville, S.C. @ Peace Center Concert Hall

Sept. 15 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met Philadelphia

Sept. 16 — Wallingford, Conn. @ Oakdale Theatre

Sept. 17 — New York, N.Y. @ Beacon Theatre

Sept. 22 — Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sept. 23 — Buffalo, N.Y @ Shea's PAC

Sept. 24 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Sept. 30 — Fargo, N.D. @ Scheels Arena

Oct. 5 — Fort Myers, Fla. @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Oct. 6 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 19 — Dallas, Texas @ Majestic Theatre

Oct. 20 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort

Oct. 27 — Chicago, Ill. @ Chicago Theatre

Oct. 28 — Louisville, Ky. @ The Louisville Palace Theater

Oct. 29 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Old National Centre