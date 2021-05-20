Lady A Announces New Tour With Stop In Colorado

Live music is coming back in full swing (thank gooooooodness) - Lady A has just announced that they'll be hitting the road in 2021 for the 'What A Song Can Do' Tour.

Lady A's tour officially begins this summer with special guests Carly Pearce, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts.

According to Taste Of Country, the trio consisting of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood announced the news of their new tour during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday (May 19), where they also handed out tickets to several of the shows.

Lady A's 'What a Song Can Do' Tour is slated to kick off on July 29 with a show at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut; the tour is scheduled to run through Oct. 10, when it wraps in Gilford, NH.

While on tour, the group will make a stop in Englewood, CO on September 23 at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.

Tickets for Lady A's 2021 tour will go on sale to the general public at 10AM local time on Friday, May 28 via the group's official website.

Citi cardmembers will also have access to a special pre-sale that is set to begin on Tuesday, May 25 at 12PM through Citi Entertainment.

"This tour is really going to be about letting our fans know how much they mean to us and what music has done for all of us over the last year...which is the essence of the tour name. We started writing a song called 'What A Song Can Do' and it turned into a love letter to our fans,” Charles Kelley said in a press release announcing the tour.

“We are gonna soak up these moments on stage more than we ever have before," he adds. "It’s gonna be hard to wipe the smiles off our faces and I’m sure the tears off of Hillary’s. We were lucky enough to still release new music this past year but there are songs like 'Champagne Night' and 'What If I Never Get Over You' that we haven’t been able to play live much so we know those will make for some really special moments.”