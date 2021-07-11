Lady A’s Charles Kelley Shares Hospital Update After Medical Emergency

Lady A singer Charles Kelley touched base with fans on social media on Sunday morning (July 11), sharing how disappointed he was to have to cancel the group's first post-pandemic performance, a set at Lakefront Music Fest in Minnesota that was planned for Saturday night (July 10.)

The trio's planned concert got derailed after Kelley was rushed to the hospital with appendicitis. His bandmates Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood first broke the news earlier in the weekend, and Kelley offered an update from his hospital bed.

"Hey guys -- sitting here in the hospital and so bummed to have missed performing our first show back in Minnesota, not to mention in 16 months -- that's an understatement," the singer wrote. "But the ol' appendix had other plans.

"Didn't even know what an appendix was until Friday when it sent me to the ER. Love y'all and be back soon enough," he continued.

When they first announced the cancellation, Lady A underscored that "after such a long wait, there isn't much that could keep us from being with our fans," adding that they planned to return to the road "the minute [Kelley] is cleared by his doctors." They also added that, as of Saturday morning, Kelley was "in good hands and we're continuing to pray for his recovery."

Meanwhile, a post from the festival indicated that extended sets by Jake Owen and opening act Noah Guthrie would fill Lady A's performance slot. Additionally, the country trio is booked to return to Lakefront Music Fest in 2023.

Most recently, Lady A released a new studio project called What a Song Can Do (Chapter One) on June 25. They're scheduled to begin their 2021 What a Song Can Do Tour at the end of July; opening acts Carly Pearce, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts will join them.

