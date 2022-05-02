Laine Hardy Will Still Appear on ‘American Idol’ Reunion, Despite Recent Arrest

Laine Hardy is still set to appear on American Idol's reunion special, which airs on Monday night (May 2), despite his recent legal troubles.

According to Country Now, representatives for both the singer and the show have confirmed that his performance — a duet version of his song "Memorize You" with his fellow contestant Laci Kaye Booth — will still air as part of a special episode titled The Great Idol Reunion. Hardy and Booth's performance was pre-taped in early April, before his arrest.

On Friday (April 29), Hardy turned himself in at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after a warrant was issued for his arrest by the Louisiana State University Police Department. The singer was charged with Interception and Disclosure of Wire, Electronic or Oral Communication, a felony that — according to Baton Rouge's WAFB-9 — is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

A woman who identifies herself as Hardy's ex-girlfriend says that the singer hid a recording device in her dorm room at LSU earlier this year. On Thursday (April 28), Hardy shared a social media update with fans assuring them that he planned to fully cooperate with the police, saying "I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward." He also requested privacy during the process.

The Great Idol Reunion is part of American Idol's festivities celebrating its 20th season, and will the return of stars from multiple different seasons of the show. Lauren Alaina, Scotty McCreery, Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Maddie Poppe are just a few of the familiar faces making their return to the stage on Monday night.

American Idol airs on ABC on Sunday and Monday nights.

