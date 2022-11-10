Lainey Wilson appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night (Nov. 9) to perform her latest single, "Heart Like a Truck." The episode aired after the 2022 CMA Awards, which proved to be a big night for the Louisiana native.

Wearing a monochromatic olive green ensemble with her signature bell-bottom pants, Wilson and her band performed under low mood lighting. She worked both sides of the stage, engaging the entire audience, who stood and swayed to the song.

Wilson showed off her vocal chops by holding a long note on the final chorus as a steel guitar whined behind her.

It's not Wilson's first performance on Kimmel — she made her debut on the show around this time last year. During that visit, she sang her breakout hit "Things a Man Oughta Know."

Earlier in the night, Wilson was all over the stage at the CMA Awards, where she won two awards: New Artist of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year. She beat out some big names like Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert for the latter. She also took the stage with Hardy to sing their collaborative effort, "Wait in the Truck."

The "Never Say Never" singer brought her good luck charm with her to the awards show: Her "deddy" Brian Wilson walked the red carpet with her. Mr. Wilson father spent two months in the ICU this year, battling a fungal infection that resulted in his left eye and a few bones being removed from his face. He underwent nine surgeries in a month-and-a-half and also suffered a stroke during that time.

Wilson recounted his health battles while accepting her first award of the night for New Artist of the Year. She also joked about her father sharing his name with a famous Beach Boy.

"I ain't talkin' about the Beach Boy, I'm talkin' about the cowboy," she said with a smile as the camera panned to her dad in the audience.