Laramie Breweries Shine At Lander Brewfest

I guess the secret is starting to get out. One of the best towns in Wyoming to get a brew is Laramie!

Breweries across the Cowboy State and beyond made their way to Lander Friday and Saturday for a weekend full of brews, seltzers, ciders, live music, food trucks, and more at the Lander Brewfest. According to one post from Lander Brewfest's Facebook page, they had over 90 types of brews and more to try over the two-day festival.

While several breweries were in tow for the weekend, two big categories garnered awards: IPA and Sour. What's more exciting is, that a Laramie brewery placed in both categories. Coal Creek Tap's American IPA, For The Love Of Hops, took 3rd place in the IPA category, while Altitude Chophouse And Brewery scored second place in the Sour category with their fruited sour, Raspberry Beret.

If you're not as familiar with breweries in Laramie, they have 4 breweries that make their own beer in town(Bonds Brewing Company, Library Sports Grille & Brewery, Coal Creek Tap, and Altitude Chophouse & Brewery) and a brewery tap room(Accomplice Beer Company). All five of those breweries and tap rooms are worth your time and taste buds. I've had Sours and IPAs from each of those breweries, so you could make your own competition if you'd like to.

All in all, Laramie showed up and showed out in the Wyoming craft beer community this weekend. There's another craft beer festival this weekend in Cheyenne at the Downtown Depot, every brewery but the Library will be in attendance, so we'll see how they can do in the Wyoming Brewers Festival.

