Laramie County Deputies Ask for Help in Locating Missing Teen

The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Deputy Jeff Barnes says Monique Pierson was last seen on New Year's Day at 908 E. Jefferson Road.

"There is suspicion from her family that she may be with a male friend, but we are unable to confirm this," Barnes told KGAB Radio.

Pierson was last seen wearing a camo hoodie under a red zip-up hoodie, white jeans and black Nike Air Jordan high tops and carrying a small Adidas mesh bag.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Laramie County Combined Communications Center at (307) 637-6525 or Deputy Grover at (307) 633-4847.

