Laramie County Deputies Recover $100K in Stolen Property

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says it has recovered $100,000 worth of property that was stolen out of Colorado.

Deputy Jeff Barnes says a stolen skid-steer and bucket were located along the railroad easement in the 8800 block of Shellback Road, just west of F.E. Warren Air Force Base, around 8 p.m. on Jan. 18.

Barnes says no arrests have been made at this time, and the sheriff's office is working with Colorado authorities on the case.

"(We've) seen an increase in thefts and burglaries in the past few months, so we are asking citizens to remain vigilant," said Barnes.

Barnes urges anyone who sees any suspicious activity to call the Laramie County Combined Communications Center at (307) 637-6525.

