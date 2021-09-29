Laramie County School District is Named Worst in All of Wyoming

It's certainly never a good thing to be known for, but unfortunately, a school district in Laramie County has been given the label, 'Worst School District in the State'.

This particular study didn't just take a look at the state of Wyoming, they labeled the worst school districts throughout all 50 states. The publication 24/7 Wall St. decided to find those schools throughout the country as they typically do several similar studies on various topics. This one just happens to come near the start of the school year in the capital city in our state. Based on their calculated index of information they provided, it was determined that Laramie County School District 2 was the worst school district in Wyoming.

To determine the worst school districts in each state were, an index was used based on numerous measures of child poverty, graduation rate, teachers per student, per-pupil expenditure, preschool enrollment, AP enrollment, and adults with a bachelor's degree. Here are just some of the general statistics listed for Laramie County School District 2 as a result of the research:

> Per student spending: $18,778 (total enrollment: 987)

> High school graduation rate: 76.9%

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 17.7%

While those numbers certainly aren't great, they weren't some of the lowest in the country in terms of high school graduation rate and adults with a bachelor's degree. In fact, they were even close to being the worst.

In New Mexico, Dulce Independent School in Rio Arriba County had a high school graduation rate of just 27.9 percent while Alaska's Hydaburg City School District in Prince of Wales Hyder-Cen has only 4.5 percent of adults with a bachelor's degree.

If there is any silver lining, compared to several other states on the list, LCSD2 looks like a model school district. So at least take that for whatever it may be worth, given the study.

